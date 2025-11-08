Languages

Full text: Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality China's Plans and Solutions

(Xinhua) 11:18, November 08, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Saturday released a white paper titled "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality China's Plans and Solutions."

Please see the attachment for the document. 

