Home>>
Full text: Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality China's Plans and Solutions
(Xinhua) 11:18, November 08, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Saturday released a white paper titled "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality China's Plans and Solutions."
Please see the attachment for the document.
Full text: Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality China's Plans and Solutions
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- China vows to expand green trade to help achieve dual carbon goals
- Efforts to restrict non-CO2 emissions enhanced
- Scientists propose new model to sustain global carbon cycle simulation
- Guangdong carbon market remains unchanged
- China's carbon emissions trading market operating smoothly: minister
- China's zero-carbon park charts a path toward emissions reduction
- China's offshore carbon storage project sequestrates large amount of carbon dioxide
- China issues its first central document on carbon market development
- Guangdong carbon market closes higher
- World's first ultra zero-carbon building put into operation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.