China vows to expand green trade to help achieve dual carbon goals

09:37, November 03, 2025 By Liu Yang ( Global Times

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has vowed to expand green trade in a bid to facilitate trade optimization and upgrading, contributing to the achievement of the country's "dual carbon" goals and better serving global climate governance.

Li Chenggang, China international trade representative and vice minister of commerce, made the remarks during a briefing in Beijing on Friday, after the ministry issued the implementation opinions on expanding green trade on Thursday.

Noting that the implementation opinions form the first specialized policy document in the field of green trade, Li said that the ministry will enhance the green and low-carbon development capabilities of foreign trade enterprises by strengthening training and promoting green design and production to reduce the carbon emissions of foreign trade products.

In terms of expanding imports and exports of green and low-carbon products and technologies, the ministry intends to develop trade in sustainable fuels such as green hydrogen, while exploring trading of remanufactured products. It will also support enterprises in leveraging preferential arrangements under free trade agreements to expand cooperation in green and low-carbon fields, thereby creating new highlights in foreign economic and trade cooperation, Li said.

In order to create a favorable international environment for the development of green trade, MOFCOM will participate in consultations and discussions on global carbon-related economic and trade rules, strengthen exchanges on green and low-carbon development topics, and promote the establishment of more inclusive and equitable international green trade rules. The ministry will also actively participate in negotiations on green issues in high-standard economic and trade agreements, and elevate the level of environmental sections in free trade agreements, the official noted.

"Expanding green trade was among the country's development priorities for the 2026-30 period in the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan," Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday.

Wang said that the implementation opinions have charted new pathways for enterprise transformation. "The move will not only accelerate the green transformation of traditional industries, but also develop new high-value-added growth drivers for the country's trade," the expert noted.

During the briefing, Li noted that in recent years, China's foreign trade has achieved notable progress in green and low-carbon development, which is reflected not only in product upgrades and iterations but also in profound transformations across the entire production and supply chain.

At the research and development stage, an increasing number of enterprises are integrating green concepts into product design. At the production stage, companies are continuously innovating in raw materials, energy use, and manufacturing processes to enhance the green and low-carbon attributes of their products. At the logistics stage, foreign trade transportation is increasingly adopting clean-energy vehicles and vessels, resulting in a steady reduction in carbon emissions. "These examples vividly illustrate the green transformation of foreign trade production and supply chains," Li noted.

Currently, the international market favors not only China's high-quality green products but also comprehensive solutions encompassing technology, services, and management. For example, a Chinese company exported green and low-carbon building materials to Saudi Arabia and provided a complete set of energy-saving and carbon-reduction design and construction solutions, helping to build a 300,000-square-meter urban complex. Another Chinese enterprise supplied Tanzania with a full rapid transit system, including new-energy buses, improving local urban commuting efficiency. "These transformations vividly demonstrate the competitiveness of China's green trade," the official said.

Wang said that China has taken concrete actions to fulfill its dual carbon goals, offering a replicable modernization pathway for green transformation to developing countries. "At the same time, by sharing green technologies and management expertise globally through multilateral platforms, China is continuously enhancing its capacity to serve the world through green trade, better sharing the fruits of green and low-carbon development with the global community," the expert noted.

