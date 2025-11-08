China injects strong impetus to global climate governance: white paper

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is injecting a strong impetus to global climate governance through its commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, a white paper has said.

The white paper, titled "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality China's Plans and Solutions" and released Saturday by China's State Council Information Office, said this commitment has been demonstrated by the country engaging in and leading global climate governance, promoting green development under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and advancing international cooperation on green and low-carbon development.

According to the document, China has demonstrated the highest possible ambition in its Nationally Determined Contributions, taken the most substantial measures for action, and advanced its goals resolutely, in line with the requirements of the Paris Agreement.

It said that cooperation in green infrastructure, energy, and transport between China and other BRI partner countries has continued to expand, with the country having established energy partnerships with 34 BRI partner countries, and worked with more than 100 countries and regions on green energy projects.

Committed to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, China has also advanced high-standard and high-quality international cooperation on green and low-carbon development, offering financial, technological, and capacity-building support to the best of its ability to countries of the Global South.

By the end of October 2025, China has signed 55 memoranda of understanding on South-South cooperation to address climate change with 43 developing countries and conducted over 300 sessions of capacity-building programs, according to the document.

Looking forward, China stands ready to work with the international community to advance eco-environmental conservation, promote green development, address global climate challenges, protect the green Earth, and secure a cleaner and more beautiful world, it said.

