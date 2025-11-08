China unveils guideline to accelerate creation of scenarios for new tech, products

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday unveiled a guideline to accelerate the development of application scenarios for new technologies and products, in its latest effort to boost new quality productive forces and high-quality development.

According to the guideline released by the General Office of the State Council, the country will "accelerate the cultivation and openness of scenarios, and promote the large-scale application of new scenarios."

The guideline defines "scenarios" as specific situations for the testing of new technologies, products and business models, which serve as a bridge connecting technologies and industries, and linking research and development with the market.

It prioritizes five key areas, including emerging industries, industrial transformation and public services, and identifies 22 specific fields for scenario cultivation and openness.

Efforts should be made to fully leverage the advantages of China's super-large market and diverse application scenarios, with the goal of establishing a pathway from technology breakthroughs to scenario validation, industrial application and, ultimately, system upgrades.

The guideline requires all relevant authorities to strengthen coordination and cooperation, and take effective measures to accelerate the cultivation and openness of scenarios based on actual conditions.

