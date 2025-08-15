Smart tech impresses all at World Games

09:41, August 15, 2025 By PENG CHAO in Chengdu ( China Daily

For Italian freediving para-athlete Gianluca Visconti, donning an exoskeleton robot made him feel he could fly.

Visconti, 53, who is taking part in the ongoing 12th World Games in Chengdu, Sichuan province, tested the latest generation brain-controlled exoskeleton robot developed by Buffalo Robotics (Chengdu) Technology, describing the experience as "really impressive".

Having suffered a severe neck injury after hitting the bottom of a swimming pool at the age of 17, Visconti still struggles with movement on his right side.

After using the exoskeleton robot for just 10 minutes, the athlete said he could feel the improved coordination in his limbs. "It's really better," Visconti said. "It could be very useful for learning how to move my right leg again."

As Visconti and fellow athletes push themselves to the limit at the Chengdu World Games, locally developed robots and intelligent devices are busy creating unique experiences for the competitors and officials from around the world.

At a tech bazaar in the World Games Village, smart glasses capable of real-time translation in 40 languages are drawing crowds of athletes eager to try them out.

The athletes are amazed that the augmented reality-powered device can project real-time bilingual subtitles onto the lenses, enabling seamless cross-lingual communication.

They also burst into cheers as the Lingtong L3 quadruped robot dog performs backflips.

Inside the games village, retail robots carrying up to 60 types of products accurately identify and approach potential customers, delivery robots handle indoor and cross-building transportation and patrol robots ensure security around the clock.

At the standard events in dance-sport, a humanoid robot named Tangpa joined human performers in cheerleading dances and interacted with the audience through micro-expressions displayed on its face — a 48.3-centimeter screen.

Inside the aquatic venues, a pool-cleaning robot goes about its job with ease, eliminating micron-level gravel, algae and other debris with powerful suction to ensure excellent water quality.

More than 20 locally developed tech innovations are being used to assist with security, cheerleading, retail services, water supply, deliveries, cleaning and guest guidance throughout the games, organizers said.

These technologies can streamline event operations, improve spectator engagement and promote the host city's image on the global stage, they added.

Roland Hilfiker, honorary president and a member of International World Games Association, who has been involved in The World Games since 1995, said seeing so many robots at work during the games is a new experience for him.

"The first few times they would kind of scare me when I came across one in the elevator. But then you get used to it," Hilfiker said.

Ricardo Castro, a beach handball athlete from Portugal, said this was the first time he had seen a robot dog and humanoid robot, and of the two, the robot dog impressed him the most.

"It's amazing technology. They can do so many tricks," he said, adding in jest that he was trying to take one home.

Castro said he is interested in interacting with more robots during his stay.

