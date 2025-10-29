China advances to the forefront of global science and technology

Humanoid robots compete in a football match during the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games, Aug. 17, 2025. (Photo/Chen Xiaogen)

Over the past five years, China has made significant strides in science and technology, positioning itself at the cutting edge of global innovation. Chinese researchers are now leading in key frontier domains, reflecting the nation's growing capacity for original, foundational breakthroughs.

In quantum science, Chinese scientists have, for the first time, realized fractional quantum anomalous Hall states of photons. In life sciences, they have produced the first single-cell spatial map of the macaque cerebral cortex. In brain-computer interface research, new technologies have enabled paralyzed patients to regain mobility and restored light perception in the visually impaired.

These advances underscore the country's expanding ability to generate original innovations. As a result, new industries and business models are emerging, propelling China closer to its goal of becoming a science and technology giant.

Frontier technologies, defined by their foresight, pioneering potential, and exploratory significance, represent the future direction of global scientific and technological progress. In many of these domains, China has moved from a follower to a forerunner and in some areas, to a pacesetter. What lessons can be drawn from this transformation?

To push the frontiers, it is essential to anticipate emerging trends and take the initiative.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming daily life, with applications ranging from intelligent voice assistants and adaptive environmental systems to facial recognition and smart security. China's global leadership in AI is underpinned by comprehensive top-level planning and the effective alignment of policy guidance with market-driven innovation.

New energy vehicles are assembled at a manufacturing facility of Chinese carmaker Leapmotor in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo/Hu Xiaofei)

China's scientific and technological endeavors now span from the cosmic and the quantum, engage with extreme environments, and advance through interdisciplinary integration. A deep understanding of technological trajectories enables China to define development priorities, make forward-looking plans, and seize new opportunities.

To push the frontiers, it is essential to strengthen basic research and cultivate long-term perseverance.

Over the past five years, China has more than quadrupled the charging efficiency of power batteries, while its motor and electronic control technologies have reached globally leading standards. Despite entering the new energy vehicle sector later than Europe and the United States, China has achieved leapfrog development - driven by foundational technological breakthroughs.

As many researchers acknowledge, "Scientific discovery often comes from the final attempt after countless failures." The nanoscale confinement catalysis theory for efficient and clean energy conversion emerged from more than 20 years of sustained research by Bao Xinhe's team. Similarly, the development of a quantum simulator that surpasses classical computing reflects more than ten years of dedicated effort by Pan Jianwei's team.

These original breakthroughs are underpinned by growing investment in basic research, a strategic balance between open-ended exploration and mission-driven focus, and the quiet dedication of countless researchers committed to the pursuit of scientific discovery.

To push the frontiers, it is essential to integrate innovation drivers and build a robust innovation ecosystem.

Ultrapure water is indispensable in semiconductor manufacturing. To meet the stringent "five parts per billion" impurity standard required for chip production, Chinese tech firm Sunresin conducted more than 200 iterations over three years, ultimately breaking foreign monopolies. Within this ecosystem, even failed experiments are not penalized - an evolving tolerance for failure allows researchers to focus wholeheartedly on solving complex challenges.

A mature innovation ecosystem fosters synergy among innovators and ensures the effective allocation of resources. In recent years, China has deepened its reform of science and technology evaluation mechanisms, shifting the emphasis toward innovation value, capacity, and real-world contributions. The integration of enterprises, universities, and research institutions has accelerated, spurring the rapid rise of technology-leading firms. Simultaneously, infrastructure, platforms, and academic systems are being reinforced, while the country's high-level talent pool continues to expand. China is also deepening international cooperation and actively engaging in major global scientific programs. Through a model of independent, collaborative, and open innovation, China is creating a world-class environment for frontier breakthroughs.

A model of the fourth-generation Origin Wukong superconducting quantum computer is exhibited at the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui province, Sept. 22, 2025. (Photo/Wang Yushi)

At the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games, a robot that once stumbled descending stairs went on to win the 100-meter dash, while on the football field, a tangle of clumsy robots drew laughter from the crowd. Behind these imperfect yet promising performances lies the momentum of an emerging industry, demonstrating the vitality and resilience of China's innovation landscape.

Looking back, China has transformed its latecomer position into a strategic advantage, achieving remarkable progress across multiple sectors. Looking ahead, China will not only provide extensive application scenarios for scaling innovations, but also become an increasingly important source of original and disruptive scientific breakthroughs.

