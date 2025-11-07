Xi's special envoy to attend inauguration of Bolivia's president

Xinhua) 16:20, November 07, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Li Guoying will attend the inauguration of Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz in La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, on Nov. 8, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Li, also minister of water resources, will attend the event at the invitation of the government of Bolivia, according to the spokesperson.

