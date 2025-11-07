Lily Unpacks | Silicon Valley's 'China envy': Why tech giants are looking East

November 07, 2025

A recent New York Times article highlights a fascinating mix of curiosity, anxiety and envy among Silicon Valley leaders toward China. Long-held assumptions about China are shifting. What's behind this complex feeling? Let's join People's Daily reporter Lily and dive into Silicon Valley's "China envy."

