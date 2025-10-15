China to continue to share fruits of its sci-tech progress with world: spokesperson

October 15, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to fully implement the innovation-driven development strategy, embrace the global market with greater openness and share the fruits of its sci-tech progress with the world, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Lin made these remarks at a regular news briefing in response to recent comments from the President of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) Takayuki Ito, who said in a recent interview that China's robotics industry is developing at an unprecedented pace, driving the automation of the manufacturing sector globally.

Lin said that according to the World Robotics Report 2025 released by the IFR, the operational stock of industrial robots in China exceeded two million units in 2024, topping the world.

"In the meanwhile, we have seen Chinese robots enjoying promising prospects of application, from automotive, electronics, metal and machinery to domestic services, healthcare and education. They are moving from laboratories to factory production lines and households around the world," he stressed.

The mass production of Chinese robots and diverse application scenarios are powered by vibrant innovation and a continuously improving environment for industrial development, Lin said, adding that such progress has not only accelerated the growth of domestic enterprises but also spurred coordinated development across international supply chains and related industries.

To date, China is home to more than 500,000 high-tech enterprises and leads the world with over 40 percent of the global "Lighthouse Factories," which represent the leading edge of smart manufacturing and digitalization, he said.

"These developments are injecting sustained momentum into the Chinese economy while contributing wisdom and strength to global technological advancement," Lin added.

