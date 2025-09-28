13th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City Int'l High-Tech Expo opens in China's Sichuan
An FH-909 unmanned helicopter is displayed during the 13th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo in Mianyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2025. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until Sept. 30, with a core exhibition area of 32,000 square meters for science and technology which focuses on electronic manufacturing technology, new display technology, AI technology and low-altitude economy. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
People visit the 13th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo in Mianyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2025. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until Sept. 30, with a core exhibition area of 32,000 square meters for science and technology which focuses on electronic manufacturing technology, new display technology, AI technology and low-altitude economy. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
A boy watches helicopter models during the 13th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo in Mianyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2025. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until Sept. 30, with a core exhibition area of 32,000 square meters for science and technology which focuses on electronic manufacturing technology, new display technology, AI technology and low-altitude economy. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
A boy learns about a future-concept vehicle during the 13th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo in Mianyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2025. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until Sept. 30, with a core exhibition area of 32,000 square meters for science and technology which focuses on electronic manufacturing technology, new display technology, AI technology and low-altitude economy. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
Children learn about a future-concept vehicle during the 13th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo in Mianyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2025. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until Sept. 30, with a core exhibition area of 32,000 square meters for science and technology which focuses on electronic manufacturing technology, new display technology, AI technology and low-altitude economy. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
People visit the 13th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo in Mianyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2025. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until Sept. 30, with a core exhibition area of 32,000 square meters for science and technology which focuses on electronic manufacturing technology, new display technology, AI technology and low-altitude economy. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
A robot demonstrates its capability to autonomously tidy up a table during the 13th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo in Mianyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2025. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until Sept. 30, with a core exhibition area of 32,000 square meters for science and technology which focuses on electronic manufacturing technology, new display technology, AI technology and low-altitude economy. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
A man takes photos of a survey UAV during the 13th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo in Mianyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 27, 2025. The expo opened here on Friday and will last until Sept. 30, with a core exhibition area of 32,000 square meters for science and technology which focuses on electronic manufacturing technology, new display technology, AI technology and low-altitude economy. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's basic research capabilities have increased significantly: vice sci-tech minister
- China deepens, expands int'l sci-tech cooperation: minister
- China develops remote-handling test platform for fusion research facility
- China's nanotechnology patents top the world: white paper
- Pace of China's tech breakthroughs the true arbiter of chip competition
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.