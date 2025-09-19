China deepens, expands int'l sci-tech cooperation: minister

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China has established sci-tech cooperation relationships with more than 160 countries and regions, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology on Thursday.

At a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun also announced that China has signed 119 inter-governmental sci-tech cooperation agreements, and joined over 200 international organizations and multilateral mechanisms.

Yin further highlighted that China has achieved extensive and in-depth international sci-tech collaboration during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

He noted that China-initiated international mega-science programs, such as the Deep-time Digital Earth, have progressed steadily. Additionally, China has actively participated in more than 60 international mega-science programs and projects.

Yin emphasized the accelerated advancement of sci-tech innovation under the Belt and Road Initiative. To date, China has jointly established over 70 "Belt and Road" joint laboratories with nearly 50 countries and set up 10 international technology transfer platforms serving regions including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Africa and Latin America.

"China's door to technological collaboration will open even wider," Yin said, reaffirming China's commitment to expanding international sci-tech exchanges and cooperation. He added that China will continue to contribute its wisdom to the advancement of global science and technology.

