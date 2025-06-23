We Are China

High-tech exhibits displayed at 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming

Xinhua) 08:18, June 23, 2025

Robotic arms are displayed during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.

The 9th China-South Asia Expo opened on Thursday in Kunming, and will last until June 24.

At the six-day event, high-tech exhibits related to digital economy, artificial intelligence, green energy and low-altitude economy are expected to attract a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People watch the performance of a robotic dog during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.

People interact with a robotic dog during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.

A visitor tries AI fitness equipment during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.

A visitor tries VR devices during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.

A robot makes coffee during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.

Children play Chinese chess with robots during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.

Visitors view a drone during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.

