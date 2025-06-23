High-tech exhibits displayed at 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming
Robotic arms are displayed during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.
The 9th China-South Asia Expo opened on Thursday in Kunming, and will last until June 24.
At the six-day event, high-tech exhibits related to digital economy, artificial intelligence, green energy and low-altitude economy are expected to attract a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
People watch the performance of a robotic dog during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.
People interact with a robotic dog during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.
A visitor tries AI fitness equipment during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.
A visitor tries VR devices during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.
A robot makes coffee during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.
Children play Chinese chess with robots during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.
Visitors view a drone during the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 22, 2025.
