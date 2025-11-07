Interview: China a vital market and innovation hub, says Siemens Healthineers CEO

BERLIN, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China plays a pivotal role in Siemens Healthineers' global strategy, serving not only as a major market but also as a growing center of innovation, Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers AG, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

With the continuous growth of China's medical device market, Montag said China has become an integral part of Siemens Healthineers' global network in both production and research, adding that Chinese customers "place a high value on high-quality and highly reliable medical equipment."

Having operated in China for more than 30 years, the company now employs 8,000 people there, including about 1,000 engineers, many of whom develop products for both local and global markets. Siemens Healthineers also operates six R&D hubs and two innovation centers there.

Montag pointed to the Shenzhen team as an example, noting their role in developing key components for MRI systems used worldwide. "This shows that China's contribution to innovation is no longer just local -- it's an integral part of global innovation," he said.

He added that the company's AI-assisted imaging diagnostic algorithms, many developed by its Chinese R&D team, showcase innovations in mobile ultrasound and imaging workflow automation, highlighting the local team's strong contributions.

Siemens Healthineers is expanding its presence through new investments in Shanghai and Shenzhen, including a larger magnetic resonance center that will strengthen local research, production, and supply chain resilience.

The company also collaborates with local startups and leading medical institutions through its innovation centers. "We are working closely with local partners, particularly in digitalization and AI, to align with the development of China's healthcare system," Montag said.

As hospitals in China upgrade their equipment and technologies such as AI, digital imaging, and precision diagnostics enter wider clinical use, Montag noted that the future Chinese market will be driven more by quality and innovation.

At this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE), Siemens Healthineers is making its largest-ever appearance, presenting the Asia debut of its ultrafast spectral angiography system, ARTIS icono ceiling Xpand. The system can detect tiny tumors quickly, incorporating AI technologies for more personalized cancer treatment.

Montag said the company's focus on technology, AI, and digital tools aims to make healthcare more patient-centered. "We want to be a significant contributor to the health of the Chinese population ... and, frankly, benefit from it," he said.

Expressing confidence in China's long-term potential, Montag said the country's healthcare development offers a unique opportunity for global collaboration.

