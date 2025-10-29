China to further expand high-level opening up of financial sector: vice premier

Xinhua) 10:56, October 29, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with members of the International Advisory Council of the National Financial Regulatory Administration at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will resolutely expand the high-level opening up of its financial sector, and welcomes more foreign financial institutions and long-term capital to invest and start businesses in the country, Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Tuesday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when he met with members of the International Advisory Council of the National Financial Regulatory Administration in Beijing.

The vice premier outlined the economic and trade situation between China and the United States.

He said China is fully implementing the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee to resolutely expand the high-level opening up of the financial sector in accordance with the 15th Five-Year Plan.

The advisory council members said that they are optimistic about China's economic and financial development prospects, and are willing to deepen their presence in the Chinese market and expand investment and cooperation with China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)