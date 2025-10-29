Interview: Hilton eyes growing presence in China amid rising demand, innovation in lifestyle trends

Xinhua) 09:08, October 29, 2025

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Global hospitality giant Hilton is doubling down on its expansion in China, betting on the country's long-term growth potential as it accelerates luxury and lifestyle branded hotel launches across major cities to meet consumers' diversified demands.

The U.S.-based company reached a new milestone last week with the opening of a new Waldorf Astoria hotel in Shanghai. The luxury brand, part of Hilton's portfolio, makes the metropolis one of only three in the world to host two Waldorf Astoria hotels, while bringing Hilton's total number of operating hotels in Greater China to over 888.

The move underscores Hilton's "deep-rooted commitment to this dynamic market," said Alan Watts, president of Hilton Asia Pacific. "China continues to be a key part of our long-term growth strategy as demand for travel and experiences continues to rise."

Since the opening of its first Chinese mainland hotel in Shanghai in 1988, the hospitality company has maintained steady expansion, with its room inventory growing nearly tenfold over the past 12 years. The firm said the growth pace has accelerated further in 2025, with an average of one new hotel opening every two days.

"China's hotel market still holds significant potential amid robust demand," Qian Jin, president of Hilton Greater China and Mongolia, told Xinhua in an interview.

Branded hotel rooms per capita in China remain well below those in markets like the United States, indicating that China's hotel industry is still on "a long-term upward trajectory," he said.

Qian noted that the expansion of China's middle class is driving rising demand for quality living and travel experiences.

As consumers increasingly pursue new lifestyles, such as travel, outdoor leisure and exploring new destinations, demand for diversified hotel offerings continues to grow, he said, adding that during this year's National Day holiday, Hilton's hotels across China outperformed expectations, reflecting a rebound in consumer confidence and the release of pent-up demand.

Official data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed that domestic tourism spending reached 809 billion yuan (about 114.2 billion U.S. dollars) during the holiday, up 108 billion yuan year on year.

Qian also noted that inbound tourism is showing strong signs of recovery, buoyed by China's expanding visa-free policies.

According to the latest data, foreign nationals made 7.246 million visits to China under its visa-free policies from July to September, marking a 48.3 percent year-on-year increase, while visa-free entries accounted for 72.2 percent of all entries made by foreign nationals.

Inbound travel is expected to further recover over the next two years, according to Qian. "This anticipated recovery is largely driven by pent-up demand for cross-border travel, which in turn is expected to bolster the market for high-end accommodations."

Talking about trends in the hospitality sector, Qian noted that hotels today are not just places to sleep, but also spaces for social interaction and cultural experiences, among others.

"Hotel rooms might not grow bigger and bigger in the future, but the public spaces in hotels will be more open and conducive to social connections," Qian said.

In response to evolving market trends, Hilton is expanding its luxury and lifestyle portfolio in Greater China, with plans to exceed 100 hotels in these segments in the coming years.

"With more travelers looking for distinctive lifestyles and experiences, lifestyle brands will remain one of the key focuses for Hilton to meet evolving guest expectations," he added.

At present, the firm operates 11 distinct brands across more than 280 destinations in China, building a solid and diverse presence in the vibrant hospitality market.

"We are a resilient team," Qian said. "Our confidence and commitment will stay robust, rain or shine, as we believe in China's development and the consumers' growing pursuit for a better life."

