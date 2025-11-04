China Enterprise Forum calls for strengthening innovation-driven development

Xinhua) 10:58, November 04, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- High-profile guests gathered in Beijing on Monday for the 8th China Enterprise Forum, which focused on strengthening strategic resolve and advancing innovation-driven development among Chinese enterprises.

The forum, initiated by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) and Xinhua News Agency, will run through Tuesday.

At the main session on Monday, ACFIC Chairman Gao Yunlong urged Chinese entrepreneurs to build solid capabilities, deepen collaboration, pool development synergy, and achieve new milestones in advancing Chinese modernization.

Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of the SASAC, called on enterprises of all types to work together in advancing industrial upgrading, achieving self-reliance and strength in science and technology, deepening reform and fostering mutually beneficial cooperation.

Liu Jian, vice president of Xinhua News Agency, stated that Xinhua has long been committed to covering China's economy and the development of Chinese enterprises. He emphasized that Xinhua will enhance collaboration with all sectors, continue to leverage its advantages, and contribute to corporate innovation, industrial upgrading, and the high-quality development of the economy.

