Chinese enterprises commended for supporting Senegal's industrial transformation, economic revitalization

Xinhua) 10:12, October 10, 2025

DAKAR, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Senegalese officials and business representatives spoke highly of Chinese enterprises' contributions to Senegal's industrial transformation and economic revitalization at a forum Wednesday.

The Forum on Chinese Enterprises' Investment in Senegal took place in Diamniadio, a city about 40 km southeast of the capital, Dakar.

More than 300 people, including Senegalese government officials, representatives from over 150 Chinese and Senegalese companies, and representatives of business associations, attended the event, which was part of Invest in Senegal Forum 2025.

Abdourahmane Sarr, Senegal's minister of economy, planning and cooperation and special representative of the president, said in his speech that Senegal and China have, over the decades, built a partnership based on South-South cooperation and guided by the goal of common development, yielding fruitful results.

"More than 100 Chinese enterprises are now operating in Senegal across sectors such as transportation, energy, agriculture and the digital economy," he said. "They have injected strong momentum into Senegal's industrial transformation and economic revival."

"Senegal is ready to work with China to explore new models of economic cooperation and open a new chapter of win-win development," Sarr said.

Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock Mabouba Diagne said that Chinese enterprises have long been recognized in Senegal for their professionalism and innovation.

"They bring not only investment, but also technology and experience, providing strong support for Senegal's agricultural modernization and food security," he said.

Amadou Gueye, director-general of the Agency for the Development and Promotion of Industrial Sites, said that Chinese enterprises have played an important role in the construction of Senegal's industrial parks.

The active participation of chambers of commerce from China's Fujian, Zhejiang and Hunan provinces has injected fresh vitality into cooperation in industrial investment, innovative technology and new energy, he added.

"Senegal welcomes more Chinese enterprises to join its industrialization process," Gueye said.

Chinese Ambassador to Senegal Li Zhigang said that China is a sincere partner and important companion in Senegal's pursuit of development and revitalization.

China has become Senegal's largest trading partner, with cumulative investment exceeding 430 million U.S. dollars, creating over 11,000 local jobs, he said.

"In the future, China will further align the Belt and Road Initiative with Senegal's Vision 2050 development strategy," Li said. "We will continue to support Senegal's industrialization, digital transformation and agricultural modernization, while expanding openness, deepening technological cooperation and strengthening people-to-people exchanges, so that the fruits of cooperation benefit both peoples."

During the forum, China and Senegal signed multiple cooperation agreements in the fields of energy, finance and environmental protection.

