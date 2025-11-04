We Are China

How China's Shenzhou-21 astronauts undergo training

China Military Online) 10:17, November 04, 2025

Shenzhou-21 crew member Zhang Lu is fitted for spacesuit on February 13, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Bu)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 -- China successfully launched its Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship on October 31, 2025, sending three astronauts to its orbiting space station on a six-month mission. The Shenzhou-21 crew consists of mission commander Zhang Lu, and astronauts Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang. These three astronauts serve as space pilot, flight engineer and payload specialist, respectively, representing all three categories of Chinese astronauts currently being applied in the country's space endeavors.

Let's see what training these astronauts have received for this journey.

Shenzhou-21 crew member Zhang Hongzhang receives training in a core module simulator on June 9, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Bu)

Shenzhou-21 crew member Wu Fei undertakes extravehicular training on June 20, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Bu)

Shenzhou-21 crew member Wu Fei receives training in a spacecraft simulator on June 24, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Bu)

Shenzhou-21 crew members Zhang Hongzhang (left), Wu Fei (middle) and Zhang Lu conduct equipment maintenance training on July 23, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Bu)

Shenzhou-21 crew members Zhang Hongzhang (left), Zhang Lu (middle) and Wu Fei perform equipment maintenance on August 21, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Bu)

Shenzhou-21 crew members Wu Fei (left), Zhang Lu (middle) and Zhang Hongzhang receive training on plant cultivating at a laboratory on August 28, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Bu)

