Chinese cities issue marriage consumption vouchers for newlyweds, unlocking potential for 'sweet economy'

Global Times) 14:40, November 03, 2025

The civil affairs department of Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, has issued marriage consumption vouchers worth 1,000 yuan ($140) per couple for newlyweds who have recently registered their marriage in the city.

During the campaign period from October 28 and December 31, each couple can receive eight marriage consumption vouchers, each providing a 125-yuan discount for every 500 yuan spent, for a total value of 1,000 yuan. The vouchers are limited in quantity and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, the civil affairs department of Ningbo said.

Participating merchants include businesses in wedding photography, wedding ceremonies and celebrations, marriage counseling, leisure travel, hotel accommodation, wedding culture and creative products, retail, catering, and other marriage-related sectors, the department said.

Similar measures have also been implemented in other cities in Zhejiang, such as Hangzhou, Keqiao district in Shaoxing and Pujiang county in Jinhua city.

In recent years, China has vigorously advocated marriage and childbearing at the appropriate age.

Previously, Lüliang city in Shanxi Province provided a 1,500-yuan reward to couples who register their marriage in Luliang with the bride aged 35 or younger. The reward will be distributed on-site in the form of cash red envelopes at the marriage registration window. Longgui Nanling village in Guangzhou and other villages in Guangdong Province have also introduced incentive measures, The Paper reported.

Observers noted that although the value of the consumption vouchers may be modest compared with the overall expenses of a wedding, the policy represents a worthwhile effort to encourage marriage. As part of the "sweet economy," it drives sales of wedding pastries, candies, and other bridal favors.

Behind this trend is China's updated marriage registration policy, implemented in May, which allows couples to register at any marriage registry nationwide, regardless of their household registration location, according to Xinhua News Agency.

When combined with other policies such as childcare subsidies, these marriage consumption vouchers create positive synergies that contribute to building a fertility-friendly society, some observers said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)