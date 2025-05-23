Group marriage ceremony held at Shenyang Palace Museum, China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 11:23, May 23, 2025

Newly-wed couples are pictured during a group wedding on the south square of the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 22, 2025. A total 52 newly-wed couples participated in a group marriage ceremony here Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2025 shows the scene of a group wedding on the south square of the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. A total 52 newly-wed couples participated in a group marriage ceremony here Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

