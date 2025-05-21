Marriage counselors guide couples from vows to everlasting happiness

Xinhua) 09:50, May 21, 2025

CHONGQING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- On May 20, a date cherished by Chinese couples as "520" sounds like "I love you" in Mandarin, newlyweds in southwest China's Chongqing exchanged vows at a downtown marriage registration hall.

Li Bailing, a marriage counselor at the registration hall, has witnessed countless such moments, and her role has taken on renewed significance as China strengthens its family support systems.

The country's newly revised marriage registration regulation, effective May 10, 2025, mandates enhanced marriage counseling services to strengthen family stability.

"We help turn romantic ideals into practical relationship skills," said Li, noting that her sessions use scenario-based simulations and communication exercises to teach conflict resolution and household planning.

"The counseling aims to help young couples learn that marriage also requires practical wisdom," Li added.

Against the backdrop of around 2.62 million divorces registered last year, China has made family counseling a national priority, drawing on the expertise of marriage and family consultants and other social resources to strengthen premarital education and provide guidance on family relationships.

Chongqing has emerged as a pioneer in these efforts, with the municipal civil affairs bureau launching innovative initiatives such as a marriage counseling hotline and a series of measures designed to help couples build stronger relationships.

These initiatives now serve over 1 million residents, supported by a 10,000-strong team of counselors, social workers and psychologists.

Shedding more light on the practical efforts, Li explained that through family planning workshops, newlyweds are guided to communicate openly and make joint plans for their future, turning their legal union into a warm and thoughtful beginning for married life.

With a focus on supporting newlyweds in building a prosperous and lasting married life, the Chongqing municipal government has established a comprehensive and professional marriage and family service system through the launch of specialized counseling services.

Besides, it has organized events such as "Family Day" and collective weddings to strengthen family bonds and promote harmonious relationships.

"The collective wedding was both solemn and simple, avoiding extravagance. We really appreciated this fresh and modest approach," said a couple who took part in last year's ceremony.

Li noted that while a marriage certificate marks the beginning of a couple's journey, lasting happiness depends on continuous growth. "When romantic commitment meets practical wisdom, families thrive."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)