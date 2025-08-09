China's marriage uptick raises hopes for higher birthrate

Xinhua) 11:46, August 09, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's marriage registry offices were busier than usual this year, with nearly 3.54 million couples tying the knot in the first half of 2025, a notable increase of 109,000 compared with the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

China recorded 6.106 million marriage registrations throughout 2024, down 20.5 percent year-on-year. The unexpected rebound in marriages this year has sparked optimism that China's recent pro-marriage and pro-childbirth policies appear to be gaining traction.

One landmark reform, piloted in 2021 and implemented nationwide this May, allows couples to get married anywhere in the country without presenting their household registration booklet, or hukou, ending a decades-old restriction that required people to register their marriage in their hometowns.

On the very first day the new rule took effect, Mao Yuanjing, a marriage registrar in Guiyang in southwest China's Guizhou Province, had her hands full. She processed marriage registrations for more than 70 couples, with over 60 pairs showing up with their ID cards. The buzz didn't stop there as her phone kept ringing with calls from would-be newlyweds eager to confirm the details of the policy change.

The relaxed regulation has not only simplified the paperwork but also freed young couples from the old hometown-bound hassle. In some places, saying "I do" now comes wrapped in scenic backdrops and an extra layer of celebration.

Xinjiang's Sayram Lake scenic area, often dubbed a lovers' paradise, has rolled out a lifetime free entry policy for newlyweds who register their marriage there, while Urumqi offers on-site marriage registration services during music festivals. In Sichuan, a registry sits 3,250 meters above sea level on a snow-capped mountain, letting adventurous couples marry with breathtaking views.

The wedding vows are just the prologue. China has also ramped up family-friendly policies.

At least 28 provincial-level regions across the country now offer extended marriage leave. Shanxi and Gansu provide up to 30 days of marriage leave, with additional maternity and paternity benefits.

Meanwhile, measures aimed at easing the financial burden on families are also on the way. Last week, China introduced a nationwide child care subsidy program, which will provide families with an annual subsidy of 3,600 yuan (about 504 U.S. dollars) for each child under the age of three starting from Jan. 1, 2025. The program is expected to benefit more than 20 million families every year.

"This marks China's first direct cash subsidies for all families with children, sending a clear message that raising children is a shared responsibility of the country, society and families," said Du Min, a researcher at the China Population and Development Research Center.

In addition, starting from the autumn semester of 2025, China will waive the care and education fees for children in public kindergartens in the year prior to entering primary school, and the policy is expected to cover 12 million children.

Twin boys of a mother surnamed Chang will start their final year of kindergarten in Beijing this September. Although the 900 yuan monthly fee at public kindergartens isn't high, having two children means the costs add up quickly, so saving on tuition makes a real difference, according to Chang.

"The policy means more than just financial relief, as it eases the stress and anxiety of raising children," she said. "What matters most is knowing that China is creating a truly child-friendly environment. The support measures will, hopefully, encourage more young couples to embrace parenthood."

