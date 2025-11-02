Interview: China's new development roadmap aligns with new phase of global development, says Russian envoy

Xinhua) 15:57, November 02, 2025

MOSCOW, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's in-the-making 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) corresponds to the new stage of global development, said Boris Titov, Special Envoy of the Russian President for International Cooperation in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals, in an interview with Xinhua.

The recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan were recently adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

"The world is entering a new phase where core values are no longer limited to raw materials and cheap labor, but rather innovation, equity and sustainable development. Moreover, in this transformation, countries of the Global South are no longer passive onlookers, but active participants," he said.

He noted that the essence of China's new plan lies in pursuit of quality over quantity in development.

"China is focusing not on mass production but on innovation, green technologies and the fight against inequality. Giant factories are being replaced by new quality productive forces -- science, high technology and talented personnel," said Titov, adding that he believes this strategy is closely aligned with the "dual circulation" model, under which China strengthens its domestic market while staying open and integrated into the global economy.

"This model offers valuable lessons to countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America on how to build internal resilience while maintaining ties to global trade," emphasized Titov.

Speaking about China's growing role in the global economy, including through projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, he noted that China's cooperation with other developing countries is becoming deeper and more nuanced.

"China teaches others how to fish, rather than just giving them fish," he said. "Chinese companies and universities are actively collaborating with local professionals to help develop digital infrastructure, share technologies and train talent. These are investments not in concrete, but in human potential."

Titov added that China's cooperation with its partners is grounded in practical solidarity. He cited the recent launch of the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, emphasizing that "the key principle is for projects to respond to the actual needs of local residents, rather than being dictated from outside."

