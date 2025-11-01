China calls on BiH parties to defuse tensions

Xinhua) 12:36, November 01, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday called on parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) to defuse tensions.

Since the beginning of this year, the trial of the leader of Republika Srpska before the court of BiH has resulted in prolonged political divisions and heightened ethnic tensions. China expresses deep concern over this development, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, at the meeting of the UN Security Council.

The heightened tensions serve no party's interests in BiH, he noted "China hopes that the two entities, the three ethnic groups, and all political parties in Bosnia and Herzegovina will place the interest of the country and its people above all else, exercise calm and restraints, resolve differences through peaceful means, and work towards achieving political and social stability at an early date, thereby creating favorable conditions for national development and for the people to live in peace and prosperity."

Geng stressed the need to seek inclusive solutions through constructive dialogue.

The complex ethnic relations in the Balkans have their historical reasons. The way out is to have mutual tolerance among all ethnic groups, resolve differences through dialogue, and jointly seek solutions, he said, noting the need to learn from history to prevent tragedies from recurring.

China's position on the issue of BiH has been consistent and clear, said Geng, noting that China respects the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of BiH and respects its people's right to determine their own future. "We encourage the three major ethnic groups to continue dialogue and consultation with the goal of promoting national development and enhancing the well-being of the people, and to jointly uphold the country's political and social stability."

China remains committed to developing friendly relations with all ethnic groups in BiH and will continue to play a constructive role in safeguarding the peace and stability in the country as well as promoting regional security, he said.

