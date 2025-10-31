Third phase of 138th Canton Fair kicks off in China's Guangzhou

Xinhua) 22:01, October 31, 2025

Visitors view exhibits at the Intelligent Healthcare exhibition area of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

The third phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair kicked off here on Friday, featuring an exhibition area of Intelligent Healthcare that highlights cutting-edge medical technologies such as medical robots, intelligent diagnosis, and health monitoring system.

The offline exhibition features approximately 25,000 booths and a total area of 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)

A visitor views home textile products at the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

A visitor takes photos of exhibits at the Intelligent Healthcare exhibition area of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

People visit the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

A visitor tries an exhibit at the Intelligent Healthcare exhibition area of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

A visitor tries a stairlift at the Intelligent Healthcare exhibition area of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

A visitor tries a non-contact cardiac health monitoring system at the Intelligent Healthcare exhibition area of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

A visitor views exhibits at the Intelligent Healthcare exhibition area of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

A visitor views shoes at the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

A visitor views clothes at the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

A visitor tries a wheelchair robot at the Intelligent Healthcare exhibition area of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 31, 2025.

