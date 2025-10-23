Young entrepreneur promotes China-Peru trade collaboration at Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- At the ongoing 138th Canton Fair in south China, Daniel Chuquimango introduced a coffee robot to clients in the service robot section. The robot, which can print images on coffee, represents new technology for the South American coffee industry.

Chuquimango seamlessly switched between Chinese and Spanish while presenting the exhibit. Hailing from Cajamarca, Peru, Chuquimango proudly wore a commemorative badge on the lanyard of his Canton Fair exhibitor pass, marking his first visit to this iconic event back in 2019.

Over the past six years, he has transitioned from a biotechnology student to a foreign trade professional, growing from a beginner in Chinese to a "two-way bridge" in Sino-Peruvian trade. His journey embodies the profound meaning of the Belt and Road Initiative, which promotes "people-to-people ties and smooth trade."

His first trip to China was a solo "adventure." With the increasing presence of Chinese enterprises in his hometown, and "Made in China" products appearing there, Chuquimango nonetheless noticed that many people around him were learning English.

"Since everyone is choosing English, I might as well learn Chinese. It could have different opportunities," he thought. In 2019, 22-year-old Chuquimango came to south China's Guangdong University of Foreign Studies to learn Chinese. He had just graduated from university with a degree in biotechnology.

When he first arrived in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, his Chinese was limited to basic conversations. "Thanks to my classmates from Guangdong, who showed me around the markets and talked about everyday life, I gradually got familiar with the local dialect and expressions," Chuquimango said.

He kept a small notebook in his pocket, writing down new words to look up in the dictionary each evening. The annual Canton Fair became another "Chinese world" for him to explore. "At this huge exhibition, you can find everything you want," he said. This helped confirm his foreign trade dreams. After completing his Chinese language course in 2021, Chuquimango made another career shift, deciding to pursue a master's degree in international trade. After graduation, he officially became a foreign trade professional.

"We are a foreign trade company, and we help our clients find the right suppliers for whatever industry they are in," Chuquimango explained. Now working for a company that focuses on the Latin American market, his daily work is multi-faceted. He helps clothing clients inspect products and assists customers in the lighting equipment sector in sourcing suppliers.

The 138th Canton Fair, which opened on Oct. 15, has drawn unprecedented attention to China's robotics industry, with the service robot section becoming the main point of interest for Chuquimango's clients.

Industrial robots, medical robots and coffee robots -- such emerging "new technologies" have amazed Chuquimango. His main focus at this fair is linking Chinese smart devices with industries in his hometown.

Chuquimango's attention has been especially drawn by the coffee robot, which not only offers automation and unmanned operation but also allows for printing photos on coffee. "Peru has a long coffee culture, and my hometown Cajamarca is one of the major coffee producers. We supply coffee to the world, and China provides us with advanced technology. Combining both advantages will lead to better cooperation."

From student to foreign trade professional, Chuquimango has also gone from being a "foreigner" to a "half local" in Guangzhou. He now lives in Nansha, part of the Greater Bay Area, where he has met many other foreigners chasing their dreams in China.

"Nansha is very welcoming to foreigners. I've made friends from Russia, India and Canada, and we often talk about culture and business. It's a lively community," he said. They frequently participate in cultural exchange activities, sometimes volunteering at charity sales or sharing trade experiences. "We love this land and strive to integrate ourselves here."

In recent years, Peru has opened a new maritime route and the busy Chancay Port is a testament to expanding Sino-Peruvian cooperation. Via his conversations with family members in Peru, Chuquimango has noticed that more Chinese products can now be found in his hometown: "My family says Chinese appliances and food are becoming more common in local supermarkets. My sister also plans to follow in my footsteps and come to China for development." This year, he is planning to visit Peru again. "I want to take back the experiences I've gained in China and share my life here with my family in person."

Looking ahead, Chuquimango has clear plans. In the short term, he wants to gain more experience in his current company, and in the long term, he plans to start his own business. "I might open a foreign trade company, using my knowledge of both Chinese and Peruvian cultures to connect more companies. Or, I might open a travel agency to bring more South Americans to China, not only to attend the Canton Fair but also to see the country's beautiful landscapes and development."

"From biotechnology to foreign trade and from Peru to China, every step I took felt like an adventure, but each time it brought new gains," Chuquimango said. "The Belt and Road Initiative has provided us young people with many opportunities. I want to continue being this 'bridge,' helping more people realize their dreams through cooperation."

