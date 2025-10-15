138th Canton Fair elevates exhibition services to new heights, including BeiDou+5G booth navigation

Global Times) 10:32, October 15, 2025

A view of the ongoing 137th Canton Fair held in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province on April 16, 2025 Photo: Chi Jingyi/GT

The 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), set to open on Wednesday in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, is upgrading its exhibition services with a focus on digital efficiency, smart technology, and sustainable practices to enhance attendees' experience, including booth navigation services empowered by the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS).

As the "first checkpoint" for exhibitors, the fair has introduced optimized certification measures tailored for overseas traders. At the certification center, the Global Times witnessed a Brazilian buyer apply for and receive his entrance certification card in less than 30 seconds.

"More than 100 automated kiosks and mobile applications now enable instant entrance certification issuance for participants in just 30 seconds on average - a sixfold improvement over previous systems," Wu Ruibin, a staff member from the certification center of the Canton Fair, told the Global Times, highlighting the focus on meeting overseas buyers' demands for fast and effortless processing.

Remote certification application service stations at Guangzhou's airports, 60 hotels, and transport hubs, such as railway stations and ship terminals, further simplify access for international buyers, ensuring a smoother "airport-to-booth" experience, said Wu.

The increase in efficiency and convenience is aimed at serving Canton Fair participants from all over the world. According to official data, about 207,000 buyers from 217 countries or regions had pre-registered for the 138th Canton Fair as of October 9, representing a 14.1-percent increase from the previous fair. Among them, the number of buyers from the EU, the US, and countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative has grown significantly.

The fair has rolled out a significant upgrade to its navigation services, with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart navigation system to optimize visitors' engagement, as the exhibition area will reach a new high.

The fair spans 1.55 million square meters, featuring 74,600 booths and more than 32,000 exhibitors - record highs - with approximately 3,600 first-time participants, according to official statistics.

Leveraging Bluetooth, 5G, and BDS technology, the Canton Fair app provides booth-level navigation guidance, optimal walking routes with continuous real-time guidance, and augmented reality-enabled live-view navigation, the Global Times learned from the organizer.

A highlight is the debut of the "ASK ME" AI assistant. Visitors can interact with AI chatbots for instant booth information, product queries, and dining recommendations, while smart signposts offer dynamic route planning across the venue.

To reduce its environmental impact, the fair is piloting modular exhibition stands built with prefabricated, reusable components. This approach slashes construction time and cuts costs, aligning with global sustainability goals, the organizer said.

Wu Zhenzhen, a senior manager at the China Foreign Trade Center, told the Global Times that a booth measuring 36 square meters takes four to six workers and four hours to assemble at a cost of 20,000 yuan ($2,802) to 28,000 yuan - half the traditional cost, while cutting solid waste and setup time.

