Three sought-after products at Canton Fair reflect resilience of China's foreign trade

People's Daily Online) 10:18, May 08, 2025

This photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows the venue of the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

From April 15 to May 5, the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, was held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. As of April 27, when the second phase of the fair concluded, a total of 224,000 overseas buyers from 219 countries and regions had attended, setting a new record for the same period in the fair's history.

While the U.S. government waved the tariff stick, global buyers were placing orders at the fair, showcasing their confidence in China. The following three sought-after products at the fair offer a window into the source of that confidence in Chinese foreign trade.

Toys showcase resilience of foreign trade

In the toy section of the Canton Fair, many companies combined artificial intelligence (AI) technology with aesthetic design to create fun and innovative products. For example, one plush toy that uses AI and an LED screen can display vivid expressions and speak multiple languages to meet the needs of children around the world.

The wide range of toys on display continued to draw steady orders from international buyers. However, concerns have emerged around toys in the U.S.

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that his tariff policy and trade war could lead to empty shelves and higher prices—especially at toy stores. Toys are just the tip of the iceberg. Gary Cohn, a former White House economic advisor, pointed out that many of the most essential, irreplaceable items on U.S. store shelves come from China.

Recently, several major U.S. retailers have announced the resumption of imports from China. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged the government to issue tariff exemptions for small businesses. Footwear giants like Nike and Under Armour have also urged tariff exemptions.

Some American buyers made it to this year's Canton Fair and shared their views by saying that, "We rely on Chinese manufacturing. If we need a capacitor, we can get it within a day." "We have been in partnership with Chinese companies for many years, and we can't just cut that off in a year, a week, or even a day." "I hope the Trump administration rethinks its tariff policy so we can keep working together."

Unlike the U.S. buyers who were hesitant about whether to purchase Chinese goods, those from other countries and regions were eager to place orders.

A buyer from Brazil said he had to start early just to see all products. "Right now, we have the chance to buy all kinds of new products. Once the Americans start buying them, that opportunity might be gone."

Robot barista mirrors innovation in smart manufacturing

At the Canton Fair, a robotic coffee kiosk that brewed a cup in just 50 seconds became a breakout hit. Many foreign buyers were willing to queue for up to two hours just to try a cup of robot-made pour-over coffee. In just two days, the company received over 10 million yuan (about $1.38 million) in orders for the product.

The product has already been exported to more than 40 developed countries. Another company specializing in delivery robots also saw strong demand. On the first day when its booth opened to visitors, it secured over 20 contracts worth nearly $1 million, including orders from the U.S.

The Canton Fair debuted a dedicated service robot section, spanning 4,200 square meters. The area brought together 46 companies showcasing humanoid, educational, and entertainment robots, highlighting the latest breakthroughs in China's service robotics industry and the upstream and downstream of the entire industrial chain.

Innovation isn't limited to robotics. Chinese manufacturing is pushing boundaries across the board through smart upgrades. In the first phase of the fair, around 3,700 companies in sectors like lithium batteries, photovoltaic products, electric vehicles (the "new trio"), digital technology, and intelligent manufacturing made a strong impression.

Bags and luggage showcase industry chain stability

At the Canton Fair, a bag and luggage exporter from Guangzhou showcased over 200 products, more than half of which were newly developed for the event. The fresh designs helped secure over 4.5 million yuan in intended orders, a 12 percent increase from the previous fair.

In the third phase of the fair, over 270 booths featured exhibitors from Shiling town, Guangzhou's major hub for luggage and leather products. Shiling now produces around 700 million bags and leather products annually, exporting to over 140 countries and regions.

The innovative luggage designs and robust industrial chain in Shiling epitomize the efficient supply chain of China's manufacturing industry. After discovering products of interest at the fair, buyers would follow up with factory visits for firsthand evaluation and in-depth negotiations.

For Edward, a buyer from the UK, China's complete industrial chain and strong manufacturing remain key reasons for his confidence in the country's foreign trade, despite global uncertainties.

According to customs data, China's foreign trade in goods in the first quarter of 2025 grew by 1.3 percent year-on-year, reaching 10.3 trillion yuan.

The scenes at the Canton Fair said it all. Buyers from around the world traveled far and wide, sealing deals with every handshake. The energy and excitement underscored global confidence in China's foreign trade and growing consensus that connecting with the world is key to shared success.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)