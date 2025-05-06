137th Canton Fair concludes with record number of overseas purchasers

This photo shows a scene of the 137th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 5, 2025. The 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Monday in south China's Guangdong Province, with organizers announcing the participation of over 288,000 overseas buyers. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

GUANGZHOU, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Monday in south China's Guangdong Province, with organizers announcing the participation of over 288,000 overseas buyers.

This was a 17.3 percent increase from the previous session and hit a new high. There were 171,750 first-time attendees. Purchasers from countries participating in Belt and Road cooperation totaled 187,450, up 17.4 percent year on year and representing 64.9 percent of all overseas buyers.

The event also attracted over 527,000 online buyers from 229 countries and regions around the world.

A total of 4.55 million exhibits were showcased, including 1.02 million new products, 880,000 green and low-carbon products, and 320,000 smart products.

The inaugural service robotics zone emerged as a highlight of the event, with 46 Chinese manufacturers presenting over 500 advanced robots covering 60 industrial applications.

Established in 1957, the Canton Fair is held twice a year in Guangzhou. It is the longest-running of several comprehensive international trade events in China and has been hailed as the barometer of China's foreign trade.

