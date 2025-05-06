China launches preparations for autumn Canton Fair with focus on emerging markets

09:23, May 06, 2025 By Ma Tong ( Global Times

A view of the ongoing 137th Canton Fair held in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province on April 16, 2025 (Chi Jingyi/GT)

As the 137th session of the China Import and Export Fair, better known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Monday, preparations for the 138th edition are already underway, with a renewed emphasis on emerging markets, China Media Group (CMG) reported on Monday.

The autumn session of the Canton Fair, scheduled to be held from October 15 to November 4, will focus on key markets in the Belt and Road (BRI) countries, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) members, Latin America, and the Middle East, according to the report.

A Chinese expert noted that this ongoing shift aligns with the world's largest trading nation's broader push to diversify export markets amid growing global uncertainty fueled by rising protectionism.

Countries along the BRI present robust demand and vast untapped consumption potential, Song Ding, a research fellow at the China Development Institute, told the Global Times on Monday.

"These markets are increasingly viewed as a new growth point for China's foreign trade," Song said, noting that this trend is not a reactive retreat but a proactive step to open broader channels for international commerce.

The 137th session of the Canton Fair concluded on Monday in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province.

The 137th session of the Canton Fair, held in three phases from April 15 to May 5, saw a record turnout. As of Sunday, the event had attracted 288,938 overseas buyers from 219 countries and regions, a 17.3 percent increase from the 135th session, CMG reported. On-site intended export transactions totaled $25.44 billion, up 3 percent compared with the 135th session.

Amid rising global volatility, emerging economies and BRI countries are also engaging enthusiastically with China's flagship trade platform, tapping into the vast opportunities it offers.

Data showed that 64.9 percent of the buyers were from BRI countries, a growth of 17.4 percent from the 135th session.

For the upcoming autumn session, organizers plan global roadshows in key cities, targeting the world's top 250 retail giants and leading industry buyers to facilitate buyer-seller matchmaking and help firms expand international markets, per the CMG report.

Over the long term, this strategic pivot is expected to enhance China's trade resilience and promote a more balanced global trade structure, amid challenges brought by rising protectionism, Song added.

