Feature: Canton Fair connects Afghan entrepreneurs to global markets

Xinhua) 09:39, May 06, 2025

KABUL, May 5 (Xinhua) -- In the vast halls of the Canton Fair complex in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, Afghan businessman Haji Torab Khan skillfully navigates the bustling crowds of international traders. Attending for the 11th time, Khan said the event plays a vital role in supporting Afghan commerce.

"I've participated in the fair twice a year, every year, without missing a single session," Khan said, emphasizing how central the event is to his business operations.

Formally known as the China Import and Export Fair, the Canton Fair has become a lifeline for Afghan entrepreneurs striving to access global markets amid challenging economic conditions at home. For many, like Khan, the fair is far more than a marketplace -- it's a gateway to opportunities and economic resilience.

Khan describes the fair as transformative for Afghan trade.

"Before attending, few commercial goods reached our market. Even imported products seemed to arrive by chance. Now, being part of this exhibition feels like walking through a garden, choosing what you want," he said.

Direct access to manufacturers allows Afghan traders to bypass intermediaries, cutting costs that would otherwise burden local consumers.

"At the fair, we connect directly with original factories. We meet the companies in person and buy from people we trust. This face-to-face interaction is essential and plays a major role in our success," Khan noted.

Beyond business, the fair also fosters meaningful cross-cultural connections. For Afghan traders navigating global markets with limited language skills, the hospitality and respect shown by Chinese partners are invaluable.

Khan speaks warmly of these relationships.

"The Chinese people are very generous and respectful, much like our Pashtunwali code. They help us with taxis, hotel bookings. Even if we don't buy from them, they don't take it personally. Sometimes, they'll even call another factory to assist us."

For Musafer, who runs an electronics store in Afghanistan, the fair has allowed him to offer affordable, high-quality products to a population facing economic hardship.

"Chinese goods are cheaper and more accessible for Afghan people. For example, a refrigerator imported from Pakistan used to cost about 50,000 Afghanis (about 714 U.S. dollars). Now, we can purchase a high-quality one for about 13,000 Afghanis (about 186 dollars)," Musafer explained.

This sharp price drop makes household appliances affordable for ordinary families, especially those preparing for weddings or furnishing new homes. "Even low-income families can buy these goods. They're available to everyone," he added.

The economic ripple effects extend further. "Importing and selling Chinese products has improved the market. It creates job opportunities in retail, logistics, and management," Musafer said.

The entire supply chain benefits importers, wholesalers, shopkeepers, and service providers, creating employment and fostering economic activity at multiple levels.

For newcomers, the fair represents a chance to learn and grow.

"With the world constantly evolving, new products and technologies are emerging. By attending the fair, we aim to bring those innovations back to Afghanistan," said Mohammad Ibrahim, a recent economics graduate attending the event for the first time.

Ibrahim encouraged other young businesspeople to attend such exhibitions. "It helps you discover new products and expand your business through global exposure," he said.

