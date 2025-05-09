Record-breaking Canton Fair highlights China's trade resilience

This photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows a scene at the venue of the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Defying global trade headwinds, the just-concluded 137th China Import and Export Fair set multiple records, demonstrating great vitality in foreign trade and injecting fresh momentum into global trade development.

Also known as the Canton Fair, the event, which concluded on Monday in south China's Guangdong Province, attracted over 288,000 overseas buyers, a 17.3 percent increase from the session of the same period last year and a new high, according to the China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), the organizer of the fair.

Another record high was set by the number of leading multinational purchasing enterprises participating in the fair -- reaching 376.

"The fair's phenomenal turnout demonstrates international buyers' strong endorsement of high-quality 'Made in China' products and underscores China's pivotal role in global supply chains," said Mao Yanhua, director of the Institute of Regional Openness and Cooperation at Sun Yat-sen University.

WIDESPREAD OPTIMISM

"I'm continually impressed by China's technology and unmatched manufacturing excellence. This inspires our great optimism about the economic prospects of China," said Osama Alrefaei, China general manager of Alrefaei trading company from Saudi Arabia, who attended the session.

At the 136th Canton Fair last year, Alrefaei inked a collaboration agreement with a Chinese baby products supplier. They are currently finalizing the terms of cooperation to jointly create a new baby product brand, which will be sold in Saudi Arabia.

Among the record-breaking participation of over 288,000 overseas buyers at the 137th Canton Fair, there were over 170,000 first-time attendees, up 14.6 percent year on year.

"This is our first time participating in the fair, and our focus is on processing machinery and equipment," said a purchasing manager with DF import and export company from Vietnam. "With China's 'technology toolbox,' more and more Southeast Asian countries are accelerating their transformation from assembly workshops to manufacturing hubs."

Despite the current complex international situation, overseas buyers demonstrated strong confidence in China and Chinese products, with many emphasizing their visit was more than just symbolic -- the 137th Canton Fair has recorded 25.44 billion U.S. dollars in on-site intended export deals.

According to the organizer, the international buyers come from 219 countries and regions. Purchasers from countries participating in Belt and Road cooperation totaled 187,450, up 17.4 percent year on year and representing 64.9 percent of all overseas buyers.

"The fair holds an irreplaceable position in our business ecosystem," said Davut Taser, general manager of Hometraz Trading Company from Türkiye, which has been participating in the Canton Fair for 25 years.

Taser noted that many of the company's core components come from China, calling such complementary cooperation "a vivid reflection of global industrial chains."

PRODUCT UPGRADE

According to Chinese exhibitors at the 137th Canton Fair, products with exceptional quality, innovative features, and strong brand recognition have gained particular favor among international buyers, further boosting their confidence in pursuing diversified market expansion.

After ordering 100 mobile smart panels manufactured by Shenzhen KTC Commercial Display Technology Co., Ltd. at the fair, a thrilled international purchaser even wanted to take away the company's exhibition samples as well.

"The market has voted -- our innovative products are worth the price," said Liu Feng, general manager of the commercial sales department of the Guangdong-based company. "We have completed our technology reserves and will deploy them when market conditions mature, aiming to attract more clients from emerging markets such as Central Asia, the Middle East, and South America."

As buyers arrive with higher expectations, Chinese companies are responding with more diverse and higher-quality products and services. Zhang Sihong, deputy director of the CFTC, noted that this edition of the Canton Fair has seen a surge in new technologies, innovative designs, advanced materials, and cutting-edge manufacturing processes.

A total of 4.55 million exhibits were showcased, including 1.02 million new products, 880,000 green and low-carbon products, and 320,000 smart products.

Deevesh Khatri, business development manager of Emerald Appliances from Dubai, has been visiting the Canton Fair with his father for over a decade, and now 99 percent of the firm's suppliers are sourced from the event.

"It's like a one-stop supermarket and an industry think tank," he said. "Here, we spot trends, expand our network, and even reinvent our business models."

Established in 1957, the Canton Fair is held twice a year in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong. It is the longest-running of several international trade events in China and has been hailed as the barometer of China's foreign trade.

According to the General Administration of Customs, China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms expanded 1.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2025.

