First phase of 138th Canton Fair concludes with broad global participation

Xinhua) 08:20, October 20, 2025

Buyers negotiate with exhibitors at the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Buyers talk with an exhibitor during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 19, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

An exhibitor (C) introduces home appliance products to buyers at the booth of Bear Electric Appliance during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 16, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

A buyer poses for a photo with a motorcycle at the motorcycle exhibition area of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 19, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

A buyer talks with an exhibitor during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 19, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

A buyer views a model of an intelligent building material production line during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 16, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

A buyer consults an exhibitor about the products during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

An exhibitor introduces home appliance products to a buyer at the booth of Bear Electric Appliance during he 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 16, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2025 shows people visiting the new energy vehicle and smart mobility exhibition area of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 19, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

People visit the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 15, 2025. The first phase of the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded on Sunday. According to statistics from China Foreign Trade Center, about 157,900 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions attended the event offline. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

