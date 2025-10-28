2nd phase of 138th edition of Canton Fair concludes in Guangzhou
People view porcelain tableware at the second phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2025. The second phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair, showcasing household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials, and furniture, closed here on Monday.
Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)
People view porcelain tableware at the second phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2025. The second phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair, showcasing household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials, and furniture, closed here on Monday.
Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)
People view construction supplies at the second phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2025. The second phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair, showcasing household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials, and furniture, closed here on Monday.
Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)
People view household goods at the second phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2025. The second phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair, showcasing household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials, and furniture, closed here on Monday.
Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)
People view building materials at the second phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2025. The second phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair, showcasing household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials, and furniture, closed here on Monday.
Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Canton Fair provides platform for export-oriented companies seeking to sell domestically
- Canton Fair attracts record global buyers
- 2nd phase of 138th edition of Canton Fair kicks off in Guangzhou
- Young entrepreneur promotes China-Peru trade collaboration at Canton Fair
- Robots take center stage as Canton Fair spotlights innovation, smart tech
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.