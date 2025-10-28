2nd phase of 138th edition of Canton Fair concludes in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 13:52, October 28, 2025

People view porcelain tableware at the second phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2025. The second phase of the 138th edition of the Canton Fair, showcasing household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials, and furniture, closed here on Monday.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)

