China ready to work with all parties on global green, low-carbon transformation: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 21:36, October 31, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will attend the Belem Climate Summit on Nov. 6 as President Xi Jinping's special representative, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing that China is ready to work with all parties to promote the global green and low-carbon transformation, expressing the hope that the summit will be a great success and become a milestone in global climate response.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and is the year for countries to submit their new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), representing a critical juncture for global climate governance, Guo said.

China has announced its new round of NDCs, demonstrating its leading role as a responsible major country in climate governance, Guo said.

"We hope to work with all parties to hold high the banner of multilateralism, enhance solidarity and coordination, enable the global green and low-carbon transition and build a clean and beautiful world," the spokesperson said.

