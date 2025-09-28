2025 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum opens in China's Shanxi

Xinhua) 14:32, September 28, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the 2025 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province.

The 2025 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum kicked off here on Saturday.

Shanxi (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2025 was held concurrently during the forum, showcasing the latest achievements and development trends of the green and low-carbon transformation in the energy sector. The expo this year has attracted over 500 exhibitors of the energy field from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

An electric tractor is pictured at Shanxi (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2025 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

An electric hydraulic excavator is pictured at Shanxi (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2025 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

A drone with meteorological equipment is pictured at Shanxi (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2025 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

A visitor introduces an electric tractor via livestreaming at Shanxi (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2025 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Taiyuan Energy Low Carbon Development Forum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

A quadruped intelligent inspection robot for transformer substation is pictured at Shanxi (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2025 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

Visitors try a new energy vehicle at Shanxi (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2025 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

People visit Shanxi (Taiyuan) International Energy Industry Expo 2025 in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 27, 2025.

