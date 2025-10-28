Home>>
China ready to provide assistance to US in a humanitarian spirit: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 15:05, October 28, 2025
China on 27 October, 2025 said it is ready to provide necessary assistance out of humanitarian considerations if the US requests.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
