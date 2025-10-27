Commentary: Joint efforts essential for injecting stability into China-U.S. economic and trade ties

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The new round of China-U.S. economic and trade talks, which concluded on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, once again demonstrated that dialogue and cooperation remain the correct way forward for the two countries.

During the talks, guided by the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state in their phone conversations since the beginning of this year, the two sides had candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges of views on important trade and economic issues of mutual concerns, including the U.S. Section 301 measures on China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors, extension of the suspension of reciprocal tariffs, fentanyl-related tariff and law enforcement cooperation, trade in agricultural products, and export controls.

The two sides agreed to work out specific details and follow the domestic approval processes of each side.

Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic role in steering China-U.S. relations. Over the past months, under the guidance of the important consensuses reached between the two presidents, the economic and trade teams of both sides have held multiple rounds of consultations and achieved positive consensuses.

These consensuses reflect the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and have helped steer China-U.S. economic and trade relations toward sound, stable and sustainable development.

This fully demonstrates that to ensure the two giant ships of China and the United States sail forward together without veering off course or losing speed, it is essential to unwaveringly adhere to the strategic guidance of the two heads of state and fully implement the important consensuses they have reached.

The nature of China-U.S. economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. When the two sides cooperate, both benefit; when they confront, both lose. China and the United States share extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation, having established a complementary and mutually beneficial pattern in the economic and trade field.

As the world's two largest economies, China and the United States engage in economic and trade exchanges characterized by massive scale, rich dimensions, broad coverage, and diverse stakeholders. It is natural for differences to arise. When disagreements and frictions occur, both sides should adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and seek proper solutions to address each other's concerns through equal dialogue and consultation.

Maintaining the stable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations serves the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples, and meets the expectations of the international community.

Tariff wars and trade wars serve no one's interest. China has always taken a responsible attitude, adhering to the basic position of resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation, and has engaged in multiple rounds of talks with the U.S. side in an effort to stabilize bilateral economic and trade ties.

During this round of talks, both sides agreed that, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, they will make full use of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism, maintain close communication on respective concerns in the economic and trade fields, and promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of economic and trade relations to benefit the two peoples and contribute to global prosperity.

China and the United States are fully capable of achieving mutual success and shared prosperity, bringing benefits to both nations and the world. The progress achieved in the talks has not come easily and must be jointly safeguarded.

It is hoped that the United States will work in the same direction with China to implement the important consensuses reached between the two heads of state and the outcomes of economic and trade talks, further build mutual trust, manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and push bilateral economic and trade relations to new heights.

