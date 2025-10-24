Chinese vice commerce minister meets with Walmart executive

Xinhua) 10:39, October 24, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Sheng Qiuping recently met with Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart, during which they exchanged views on issues such as the development of U.S.-funded retail enterprises in China.

During their meeting on Oct. 16, Sheng said that multinational corporations play an important role in bilateral economic and trade cooperation and bear important responsibilities, according to a statement released Thursday by the ministry.

As one of the largest foreign-funded retail enterprises in China and the largest retailer in the United States, Walmart is expected to give full play to the international influence of multinational corporations, respect market rules, safeguard market order and expand procurement in China, Sheng said.

China welcomes foreign-funded retail enterprises to operate in compliance with the country's laws and regulations and to share in the benefits of the development of China's vast market, he added.

Bartlett said that Walmart attaches great importance to the Chinese market and believes that all countries should engage in trade and seek win-win cooperation through collaboration. Walmart is willing to continue to invest in China's retail market and provide better services for consumers, he said.

