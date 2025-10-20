China says stance on trade issues with U.S. "consistent, clear"

Xinhua) 16:30, October 20, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China maintains consistent and clear stance on trade issues with the United States, and believes that no party would benefit from the tariff war and the trade war, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo made the comment at a regular news briefing in response to media reports that the U.S. side has listed rare earths, fentanyl and soybeans as three major concerns that the United States will discuss with China.

"Both sides should resolve related issues through negotiations on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit," Guo said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)