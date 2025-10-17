Chinese commerce minister meets with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Xinhua) 13:39, October 17, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Beijing on Thursday, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on topics including China-U.S. economic and trade relations and Apple's business development in China.

Under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of China and the U.S., economic and trade teams from the two countries have held four rounds of talks since May, aiming to stabilize China-U.S. economic and trade relations, Wang noted.

Recent fluctuations in the bilateral economic and trade relationship have been caused mainly by the United States' intensive rollout of new, restrictive measures targeting China following September talks in Madrid, Wang said. These actions have severely harmed China's interests and undermined the atmosphere of bilateral economic and trade talks, he added.

China hopes that the U.S. will work with China, guided by the important consensus reached during a phone call between the two heads of state, to seek ways to address issues through equal dialogue and consultation, and to provide a more stable, predictable environment for enterprises from both countries to cooperate.

The Chinese government will steadfastly pursue high-level opening-up and continuously improve the country's business environment, enabling foreign enterprises to share in China's development opportunities.

He welcomed Apple to continue deepening its cooperation with China, and to increase its investment in the country.

Apple will continue to deepen its engagement in China and actively participate in China's high-quality development, Cook said.

A sound U.S.-China economic and trade relationship is of great significance not only to both countries but also to global economic stability and development, he noted, adding that Apple stands ready to make positive contributions to promoting win-win cooperation between China and the United States.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)