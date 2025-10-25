China, U.S. start economic, trade talks in Kuala Lumpur

13:55, October 25, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2025 shows Merdeka 118, the venue for the China-U.S. economic and trade talks, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Chinese and U.S. delegations convened on Saturday morning for talks on economic and trade issues. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and U.S. delegations convened on Saturday morning for talks on economic and trade issues.

The two sides will hold consultations on important issues in China-U.S. economic and trade ties in accordance with the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries during their phone calls this year, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Thursday.

The Chinese delegation is led by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2025 shows Merdeka 118, the venue for the China-U.S. economic and trade talks, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Chinese and U.S. delegations convened on Saturday morning for talks on economic and trade issues. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

