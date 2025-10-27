Chinese, U.S. delegations reconvene for 2nd day of economic, trade talks in Kuala Lumpur

Xinhua) 11:24, October 27, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, poses for a photo with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent prior to their talks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 25, 2025. The Chinese and U.S. delegations convened on Saturday and Sunday for talks on economic and trade issues in Kuala Lumpur. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and U.S. delegations reconvened on Sunday for the second day of talks on economic and trade issues.

The first day of talks took place on Saturday in the Malaysian capital.

A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said earlier that the two sides will hold consultations on important issues in China-U.S. economic and trade ties in accordance with the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries during their phone calls this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)