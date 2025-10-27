China-U.S. economic and trade talks in-depth, candid, says China int'l trade representative

Xinhua) 13:07, October 27, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The trade and economic teams of China and the United States held in-depth and candid discussion over important topics of respective concerns, a senior Chinese official said here on Sunday.

Li Chenggang, China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice minister of commerce, made the remarks when briefing the press following the new round of China-U.S. economic and trade talks.

The talks covered issues of respective concerns, including export controls, the U.S. Section 301 measures on China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors, extension of the suspension of reciprocal tariffs, fentanyl-related tariff and law enforcement cooperation, Li said.

The two sides conducted constructive discussions on solutions to properly address the concerns of both sides regarding these issues, and reached basic consensuses.

