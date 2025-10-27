The world looks forward to hearing more good news from China and the US: Global Times editorial

Global Times) 09:40, October 27, 2025

From Saturday to Sunday, the latest round of China-US economic and trade talks was held in Malaysia. Guided by the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state in their phone conversations since the beginning of this year, the two sides had candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges of views on important trade and economic issues of mutual concerns, including the US Section 301 measures on China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors, extension of the suspension of reciprocal tariffs, fentanyl-related tariff and law enforcement cooperation, trade in agricultural products, and export controls. The two sides agreed to work out specific details and follow the domestic approval processes of each side.

After experiencing turbulence and fluctuations over the past month, China-US economic and trade relations have once again delivered positive news, bringing relief to the world. Closely following the progress of the talks, major international media outlets reported on the developments immediately and generally gave positive assessments. Bloomberg said this has "set the table" for the two sides to "ease trade tensions that have rattled global markets." US magazine Fortune described the messages coming from the talks as "encouraging." Reuters and the Wall Street Journal respectively highlighted "successful talks" and a "confident note" in their headlines.

Since May this year, Chinese and US economic and trade teams have held five rounds of talks. Although there have been twists and turns, there has been an overall trend of seeking progress and breakthroughs. This fully demonstrates that, on the basis of mutual respect and equal consultation, the two countries are fully capable of finding ways to address each other's concerns. The key lies in remaining committed to the strategic guidance of the two heads of state and following through on the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state without compromise. By returning to the right way of coexisting, it is possible to turn the vision of shared prosperity into reality. As the most important bilateral relationship in the world, China and the US should meet each other halfway and make joint efforts toward this goal.

Some analysts have noted that during the Kuala Lumpur economic and trade talks, the US side said: "The US-China economic and trade relationship is the most influential bilateral relationship in the world" and the US side is willing to "work with China in the spirit of equality and respect to properly address differences, deepen cooperation and promote shared development." Such statements had not explicitly appeared in the previous four rounds of consultations. The expressions "the most influential bilateral relationship in the world" and "in the spirit of equality and respect" also represent a step forward compared to the Geneva consensus. By comparing the statements made by the US side during these five rounds of talks, one can intuitively sense that Washington's attitude is moving closer to the principles of "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation." This not only reflects a profound summary of experiences in handling China-US relations but also represents the right way forward for the two countries to interact in this new era. We welcome this statement from the US side and hope to see Washington further translate it into action.

As President Xi Jinping has pointed out, "China and the US are fully capable of helping each other succeed and prospering together for the good of the two countries and the whole world." This is a significant and visionary strategic judgment, reflecting both a profound insight into underlying principles and an accurate grasp of the trends affecting both countries and the current era. It is not surprising that there are differences and contradictions between China and the US, but how to resolve these differences is clearly of great importance for bilateral relations, global development and human progress. The China-US economic and trade relationship should become a bridge for resolving differences and enhancing mutual trust and benefits. Whether we consider the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, the economic complementarity between China and the US, or the supporting role of the two major markets in the global economy, there are ample reasons for both sides to strengthen cooperation. The essence of the China-US economic and trade relationship is mutual benefit and win-win outcomes. In the past few months, whether one argues for "gaining from cooperation" or "losing from confrontation," both perspectives validate this essence from different angles.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters this month that "we are really hoping that the two sides will come together and they will de-escalate, because any US-China tensions and US-China decoupling (would) have implications not just for the two biggest economies in the world, but also for the rest of the world." As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and the world's two largest economies, China and the US bear a special responsibility for global peace, stability, and prosperous development. In the face of new global circumstances, the common interests of China and the US have not diminished but have actually increased, and the strategic value of cooperation between the two sides has risen rather than fallen. The US side previously emphasized that "the two countries working together can get many great things done that are good for peace and stability of the world," which is also a common expectation of the international community.

Trade wars and tariff wars do not serve the interests of either side. For the differences and frictions that arise in economic and trade cooperation, China and the US should be able to negotiate solutions based on equality, respect, and mutual benefit. We hope that the US side will meet the Chinese side halfway to effectively implement the important consensus reached during the various phone talks between the two heads of state and the results of economic and trade consultations this year, further building mutual trust, managing differences, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, and promoting the bilateral economic and trade relationship to new heights. The world looks forward to hearing more good news from China and the US.

