Xi's special envoy attends inauguration of Seychelles' president

Xinhua) 10:36, October 28, 2025

VICTORIA, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the government of Seychelles, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Gao Yunlong on Sunday attended the inauguration of Seychelles' President Patrick Herminie in Victoria.

On Monday, Herminie met with the Chinese envoy in Victoria, the capital city. Gao, also vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, conveyed Xi's cordial greetings and good wishes.

China attaches great importance to the development of China-Seychelles relations and stands ready to work with Seychelles to take the implementation of the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit as an opportunity to translate the friendship between the two countries into more cooperative achievements that benefit the people of both sides and elevate the bilateral strategic partnership to a new level, he said.

For his part, Herminie asked Gao to convey his sincere greetings and good wishes to Xi, saying that he highly appreciates the global initiatives proposed by his Chinese counterpart.

Seychelles and China enjoy a traditional friendship, Herminie said, noting that Seychelles will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China principle and deepen practical cooperation with China within frameworks such as the Belt and Road Initiative to promote greater development of bilateral relations.

