Myanmar exporters view CIIE as key gateway to Chinese market

Xinhua) 10:12, October 28, 2025

YANGON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar exporters are preparing to showcase their products at the upcoming 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), expressing optimism about expanding their presence in the world's second-largest economy.

This year's event, the eighth edition since its launch in 2018, is scheduled to run from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, east China. Over 3,200 enterprises from more than 110 countries and regions have signed up for the business exhibition, covering an area of 360,000 square meters.

As the expo approaches, U Maung Lwin, managing director of TGT Tea Co., Ltd, said that the CIIE serves as a major gateway for businesspeople from developing countries like Myanmar.

"This expo offers great opportunities for global brands, for each country, and for each product. It is a professional platform. For us, it truly serves as a gateway," he said.

He explained that his company has been producing tea for export since its establishment. "CIIE is very beneficial for my company. The dried tea leaves we produce are well-suited to the Chinese market."

U Maung Lwin added that the production and packaging processes were also designed for the Chinese market after his company learned these methods from China.

"By exhibiting at CIIE, we gain new customers every year. Participation in the expo also increases our brand recognition and trust. Since CIIE showcases global brands, Myanmar products can become well-known through it. Products featured at CIIE are viewed by consumers as safe and reliable," he said.

Having participated in the expo for four years, he emphasized the value of connecting with Chinese businesspeople.

Meanwhile, U Min Zaw, secretary of the Myanmar Fruit, Flower and Vegetable Producer and Exporter Association, said the association has participated in several expos in China, including CIIE.

"By joining these exhibitions, we can directly connect with buyers and customers and sell our products. In addition to that, we can analyze the market, identify market needs, and learn how to better prepare for market entry," U Min Zaw said.

In the upcoming expo, Myanmar exporters will also showcase bee and honey products, as well as cashew products.

