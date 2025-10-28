Tanzania sends off business delegation to China for upcoming CIIE

Xinhua) 09:55, October 28, 2025

A representative from participating companies introduces the avocados destined for the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) to Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Oct. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Emmanuel Herman)

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) and the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania on Monday flagged off a delegation of Tanzanian companies set to participate in the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in Shanghai.

TanTrade Director General Latifa Khamis said the CIIE marked another milestone in strengthening trade and investment relations between Tanzania and China.

According to Khamis, Tanzania's participation in last year's edition resulted in business contracts worth over 17 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 6.9 million U.S. dollars), expanding the market for Tanzanian goods such as coffee, tea, honey, cashew nuts, gemstones, and handicrafts.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the CIIE has become an important platform for international cooperation and shared development.

"We are looking forward to Tanzania's wonderful performance at the eighth CIIE and hope that China-Tanzania economic and trade cooperation will become even closer," Chen said. "China needs more products from Tanzania, and at the same time, Tanzania needs more Chinese goods, products, and services."

Wang Xiangyu, general manager of the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center, said this year, the Tanzanian National Pavilion will feature 15 enterprises with 18 representatives, showcasing 16 major categories of distinctive products, including Tanzanian wine, soybeans, honey, seaweed, minerals, cocoa, cashew nuts, coffee, tea, Zanzibar spices, and Tingatinga paintings.

She said the Tanzanian exhibitors are not only eager to bring high-quality Tanzanian products to China but also look forward to in-depth investigations and learning from China's vast market and advanced experience.

