Profits of China's major industrial firms up 3.2 pct in first nine months
(Xinhua) 11:16, October 27, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 3.2 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2025, official data showed Monday.
Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars) saw their combined profits totalling 5.37 trillion yuan during the nine-month period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
In September, profits of major industrial firms recovered remarkably, rising 21.6 percent from the same period last year, according to the NBS.
