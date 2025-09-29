Chinese state firms' performance improves in Jan-Aug

Xinhua) 13:11, September 29, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned and state-controlled enterprises saw their performance improve during the first eight months of 2025, official data showed on Monday.

The combined operating revenue of these firms increased by 0.2 percent year-on-year to 53.96 trillion yuan (about 7.59 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, improving compared to the January-July period, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Their total profits declined 2.7 percent year-on-year to 2.79 trillion yuan during the January-August period, with the pace of decline easing compared to the 3.3 percent fall registered during the first seven months of the year.

Their taxes and fees payable fell slightly by 0.3 percent to 3.9 trillion yuan during the period, compared with a 0.4 percent drop in the first seven months, according to the data.

